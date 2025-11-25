Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Kendrick Bourne and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Cleveland Browns, who have the second-ranked passing defense in the league (170.7 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Bourne worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Browns? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Kendrick Bourne Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.1

4.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.72

24.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Bourne is currently the 57th-ranked fantasy player (197th overall), tallying 48.2 total fantasy points (5.4 per game).

In his last three games, Bourne has caught six balls (on seven targets) for 97 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 9.7 fantasy points (3.2 per game).

Bourne has amassed 253 receiving yards and zero scores on 13 catches (18 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 25.3 points (5.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Bourne's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he tallied 14.2 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 5 receptions, 142 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kendrick Bourne let down his fantasy managers against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, when he managed only 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Browns have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed only one player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only two players this year.

The Browns have allowed just one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Browns have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

