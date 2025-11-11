Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

In Week 11 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (225.3 yards allowed per game).

Considering Bourne for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Cardinals? We've got stats and information for you below.

Kendrick Bourne Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.36

39.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

With 48.2 fantasy points in 2025 (5.4 per game), Bourne is the 50th-ranked player at the WR position and 177th among all players.

In his last three games, Bourne has accumulated 9.7 total fantasy points (3.2 per game), hauling in six balls (on seven targets) for 97 yards and zero touchdowns.

Bourne has ammassed 253 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 13 catches (18 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 25.3 (5.1 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Bourne's fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, when he racked up 14.2 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kendrick Bourne let down his fantasy managers against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, when he managed only 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed only one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Arizona has allowed at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Cardinals this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed a TD catch by nine players this year.

Arizona has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

