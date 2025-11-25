Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Wide receiver Keenan Allen faces a matchup versus the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (218.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Allen for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and information for you below.

Keenan Allen Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.68

44.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (110th overall), posting 83.2 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

During his last three games Allen has been targeted 16 times, with eight receptions for 113 yards and zero TDs, leading to 11.3 fantasy points (3.8 per game) during that stretch.

Allen has tallied 276 receiving yards and one score on 23 catches (35 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 33.6 points (6.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, as he tallied 17.9 fantasy points by catching 11 passes (on 14 targets) for 119 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Keenan Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching two passes on five targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Raiders have allowed three or more passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

Las Vegas has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just two players this year.

The Raiders have allowed a TD catch by 16 players this season.

Las Vegas has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Raiders' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Las Vegas this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Raiders this year.

