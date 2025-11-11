Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will be up against the 28th-ranked pass defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (252.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Allen's next game versus the Jaguars, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Keenan Allen Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.84

46.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen has produced 77.9 fantasy points in 2025 (7.8 per game), which ranks him 21st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 85 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Allen has been targeted 15 times, with eight receptions for 104 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 10.4 fantasy points (3.5 per game) during that stretch.

Allen has been targeted 36 times, with 23 receptions for 250 yards and one TD, during his last five games, resulting in 31.0 fantasy points (6.2 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Allen's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Indianapolis Colts, when he tallied 17.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Keenan Allen delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.9 points) last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, hauling in two balls for 19 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Jacksonville has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Jaguars have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a TD reception by 17 players this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing TD to five players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

