Keenan Allen Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen will take on the team with last season's 18th-ranked pass defense, the Tennessee Titans (227.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Allen's next game against the Titans, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Allen vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.08

8.08 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.82

58.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 170.9 fantasy points (13.1 per game), Allen was 11th at his position (and 49th in the NFL).

In Week 10 last year against the Detroit Lions, Allen posted a season-high 29.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: 11 receptions, 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen's 27.5 fantasy points in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings -- 18 receptions, 215 yards -- were his second-highest amount last year.

In Week 7 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen finished with a season-low 5.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: four receptions, 55 yards, on nine targets.

In his second-worst game of the season, Allen ended up with 5.8 fantasy points -- five receptions, 58 yards, on nine targets -- in Week 13 against the New England Patriots.

Titans Defensive Performance

Last year, Tennessee allowed three quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Titans allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Tennessee allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Titans didn't allow a player to throw three or more TDs against them in a contest last year.

Tennessee let eight players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Titans gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Against Tennessee last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, two players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Titans last season.

On the ground, Tennessee allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

On the ground, the Titans allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

