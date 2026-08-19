KaVontae Turpin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him here.
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KaVontae Turpin Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Turpin's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|40.5
|262
|81
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|55.2
|191
|78
KaVontae Turpin 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 17 against the Washington Commanders, Turpin put up a season-high 14.6 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: one reception, 86 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|2.7
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|11.3
|4
|4
|47
|1
|Week 3
|@Bears
|6.8
|3
|2
|64
|0
|Week 4
|Packers
|3.4
|4
|3
|30
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|1.7
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|-0.2
|5
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|1.3
|3
|2
|10
|0
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KaVontae Turpin vs. Other Cowboys Receivers
The Cowboys threw the football on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Turpin's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|KaVontae Turpin
|38
|26
|396
|2
|5
|George Pickens
|137
|93
|1429
|9
|21
|CeeDee Lamb
|117
|75
|1077
|3
|17
|Jake Ferguson
|102
|82
|600
|8
|23
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