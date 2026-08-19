KaVontae Turpin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

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KaVontae Turpin Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Turpin's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 40.5 262 81 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 55.2 191 78

KaVontae Turpin 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 against the Washington Commanders, Turpin put up a season-high 14.6 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: one reception, 86 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Eagles 2.7 2 2 18 0 Week 2 Giants 11.3 4 4 47 1 Week 3 @Bears 6.8 3 2 64 0 Week 4 Packers 3.4 4 3 30 0 Week 7 Commanders 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 8 @Broncos -0.2 5 1 -2 0 Week 9 Cardinals 1.3 3 2 10 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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KaVontae Turpin vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys threw the football on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Turpin's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets KaVontae Turpin 38 26 396 2 5 George Pickens 137 93 1429 9 21 CeeDee Lamb 117 75 1077 3 17 Jake Ferguson 102 82 600 8 23

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