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KaVontae Turpin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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KaVontae Turpin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

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KaVontae Turpin Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Turpin's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points40.526281
2026 Projected Fantasy Points55.219178

KaVontae Turpin 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 against the Washington Commanders, Turpin put up a season-high 14.6 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: one reception, 86 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Eagles2.722180
Week 2Giants11.344471
Week 3@Bears6.832640
Week 4Packers3.443300
Week 7Commanders1.711170
Week 8@Broncos-0.251-20
Week 9Cardinals1.332100

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KaVontae Turpin vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys threw the football on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Turpin's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
KaVontae Turpin382639625
George Pickens137931429921
CeeDee Lamb117751077317
Jake Ferguson10282600823

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Want more data and analysis on KaVontae Turpin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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