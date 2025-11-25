Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Running back Kareem Hunt faces a matchup versus the 22nd-ranked run defense in the league (125.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Is Hunt a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cowboys? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Kareem Hunt Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.36

42.36 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.62

0.62 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.05

7.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

Hunt has produced 100.9 fantasy points in 2025 (9.2 per game), which ranks him 24th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 70 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Hunt has totaled 40.7 fantasy points (13.6 per game) as he's run for 212 yards and scored three touchdowns on 54 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 35 yards on five catches (seven targets).

Hunt has delivered 58.7 total fantasy points (11.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 67 times for 270 yards and four scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 37 yards on six receptions (eight targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Hunt's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he posted 17.7 fantasy points (7 carries, 49 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kareem Hunt delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (1.8 points) in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing for 18 yards on four carries.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed just two players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed seven players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least three passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Cowboys have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

