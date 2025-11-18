Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Indianapolis Colts, who have the fifth-ranked run defense in the league (92.3 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Hunt, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Colts.

Thinking about playing Hunt this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kareem Hunt Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.30

35.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.56

8.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

With 83.9 fantasy points in 2025 (8.4 per game), Hunt is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 93rd overall.

During his last three games, Hunt has 39.9 total fantasy points (13.3 per game), carrying the ball 33 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 11 yards on three catches (five targets) with one TDs.

Hunt has delivered 45.1 total fantasy points (9.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 43 times for 189 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 22 yards on four receptions (six targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Hunt's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, as he tallied 17.7 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 49 rushing yards on seven carries (7.0 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kareem Hunt's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.8 fantasy points. He ran for 18 yards on four carries on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of four players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kareem Hunt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.