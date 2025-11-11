Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

In Week 11 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Denver Broncos, who have the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL (91.2 yards allowed per game).

With Hunt's next game versus the Broncos, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Kareem Hunt Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.58

43.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.09

8.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Hunt Fantasy Performance

With 71.7 fantasy points this season (8.0 per game), Hunt is the 29th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 108th among all players.

During his last three games, Hunt has delivered 29.5 total fantasy points (9.8 per game), running the ball 24 times for 107 yards and two scores.

Hunt has put up 50.6 fantasy points (10.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 179 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 37 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 27 yards on four grabs (five targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Hunt's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, when he posted 17.7 fantasy points with one reception (on one target) for eight yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kareem Hunt delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (1.8 points) in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing for 18 yards on four carries.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed just two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this year.

Only two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Denver has allowed only one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed a touchdown catch by eight players this year.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Broncos have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

