Kansas vs West Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 1-1 Big 12) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) on January 10, 2026.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Arena: WVU Coliseum

Kansas vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (57.8%)

If you plan to place a wager on Kansas-West Virginia matchup (in which Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 135.5 points), here are some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Kansas vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas is 9-6-0 ATS this season.

West Virginia has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

Kansas covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 70% of the time. That's more often than West Virginia covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last season, the Jayhawks performed better when playing at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and five times in 12 road games.

Last season, the Mountaineers were 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they were 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Kansas vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (88.9%) in those games.

The Jayhawks have a mark of 8-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -205 or better on the moneyline.

West Virginia has not yet won a game it played as the moneyline underdog this season, going 2-3.

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 67.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas scored 76.1 points per game and gave up 69.6 last year, making them 112th in the nation on offense and 91st on defense.

With 34.7 rebounds per game and 31.7 rebounds allowed, Kansas was 43rd and 211th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

At 17.7 assists per game, Kansas was fourth-best in college basketball last year.

Last year, Kansas was 221st in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.5 per game) and 274th in turnovers forced (10.3).

West Virginia owned a top-25 defense last season, ranking 20th-best in college basketball with 64.8 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranked 316th with 68.2 points scored per contest.

West Virginia pulled down 30.0 boards per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.5 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Last season West Virginia ranked 158th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.8 per game.

West Virginia averaged 9.8 turnovers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.2 turnovers per contest (93rd-ranked).

