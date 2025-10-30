FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NCAAF

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Data Skrive

The Kansas Jayhawks versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Kansas: (-3448) | Oklahoma State: (+1400)
  • Spread: Kansas: -24.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State: +24.5 (-110)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

  • Kansas has beaten the spread three times in eight games.
  • Kansas has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites this year.
  • This season, four of Kansas' eight games have hit the over.
  • Oklahoma State has posted one win against the spread this year.
  • Oklahoma State is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs this season.
  • Of eight Oklahoma State games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jayhawks win (92.3%)

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Oklahoma State is an underdog by 24.5 points against Kansas. Oklahoma State is -110 to cover the spread, and Kansas is -110.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

A total of 56.5 points has been set for the Kansas-Oklahoma State matchup on Nov. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

Oklahoma State is a +1400 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas is a -3448 favorite.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Kansas30.54725.98954.38
Oklahoma State14.513238.913555.38

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Game time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

