Kansas vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Kansas Jayhawks versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Kansas has beaten the spread three times in eight games.

Kansas has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites this year.

This season, four of Kansas' eight games have hit the over.

Oklahoma State has posted one win against the spread this year.

Oklahoma State is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs this season.

Of eight Oklahoma State games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jayhawks win (92.3%)

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Oklahoma State is an underdog by 24.5 points against Kansas. Oklahoma State is -110 to cover the spread, and Kansas is -110.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

A total of 56.5 points has been set for the Kansas-Oklahoma State matchup on Nov. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

Oklahoma State is a +1400 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas is a -3448 favorite.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kansas 30.5 47 25.9 89 54.3 8 Oklahoma State 14.5 132 38.9 135 55.3 8

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

