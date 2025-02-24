Kansas vs Colorado Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

The Kansas Jayhawks (18-9, 9-7 Big 12) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (11-16, 2-14 Big 12) on February 24, 2025.

Kansas vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 24, 2025

11:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Arena: CU Events Center

Kansas vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (70.1%)

Kansas vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has compiled a 12-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Colorado has compiled a 12-15-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Colorado is 6-7 against the spread compared to the 8-9 ATS record Kansas racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Jayhawks have fared better when playing at home, covering seven times in 15 home games, and three times in 10 road games.

Against the spread, the Buffaloes have been better at home (8-8-0) than away (3-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Kansas is 6-10-0 this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 play, Colorado is 6-11-0 this year.

Kansas vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been victorious in 17, or 77.3%, of the 22 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Jayhawks have won 13 of 15 games when listed as at least -260 or better on the moneyline.

Colorado has compiled a 2-14 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 12.5% of those games).

The Buffaloes are 1-10 (winning just 9.1% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 72.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas outscores opponents by 8.7 points per game (scoring 76.1 per game to rank 120th in college basketball while giving up 67.4 per outing to rank 58th in college basketball) and has a +233 scoring differential overall.

Hunter Dickinson leads Kansas, scoring 16.3 points per game (158th in the country).

Colorado puts up 70.4 points per game (278th in college basketball) while giving up 72 per contest (190th in college basketball). It has a -41 scoring differential and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Colorado's leading scorer, Julian Hammond III, ranks 533rd in college basketball, putting up 12.9 points per game.

The 35.3 rebounds per game the Jayhawks average rank 35th in the nation, and are 3.4 more than the 31.9 their opponents pull down per outing.

Dickinson averages 9.7 rebounds per game (ranking 15th in college basketball) to lead the Jayhawks.

The Buffaloes average 31.6 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by two boards per game.

Trevor Baskin is 681st in the country with 4.8 rebounds per game, leading the Buffaloes.

Kansas scores 96.8 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball), while giving up 85.8 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball).

The Buffaloes average 92.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (274th in college basketball), and give up 94.1 points per 100 possessions (202nd in college basketball).

