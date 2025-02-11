Kansas vs Colorado Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

The Colorado Buffaloes (9-14, 0-12 Big 12) hope to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (16-7, 7-5 Big 12) on February 11, 2025.

Kansas vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (93.7%)

Kansas is a 16.5-point favorite over Colorado on Tuesday and the total is set at 140.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Kansas vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has put together an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Colorado has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Jayhawks have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-7-0) than they have in road affairs (3-5-0).

The Buffaloes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (6-8-0). On the road, it is .167 (1-5-0).

Kansas has covered the spread five times in 12 conference games.

Colorado has posted two Big 12 wins against the spread this season.

Kansas vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been victorious in 15, or 78.9%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Jayhawks have not lost in five games this year when favored by -2778 or better on the moneyline.

Colorado has been the moneyline underdog 13 total times this season. Colorado has gone 1-12 in those games.

The Buffaloes have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +1160 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 96.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas has a +230 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.0 points per game. It is putting up 76.7 points per game to rank 111th in college basketball and is giving up 66.7 per outing to rank 48th in college basketball.

Hunter Dickinson's team-leading 16.5 points per game ranks 134th in the country.

Colorado has a -30 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. It is putting up 70.7 points per game, 271st in college basketball, and is allowing 72.0 per outing to rank 196th in college basketball.

Julian Hammond III's team-leading 13.7 points per game rank him 399th in the nation.

The Jayhawks prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. They are grabbing 35.3 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.5 per outing.

Dickinson paces the Jayhawks with 9.6 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball play).

The Buffaloes win the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. They are grabbing 31.3 rebounds per game (233rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.4.

Trevor Baskin averages 5.5 rebounds per game (439th in college basketball) to lead the Buffaloes.

Kansas averages 97.7 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball), while allowing 85.0 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball).

The Buffaloes average 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (269th in college basketball), and concede 94.0 points per 100 possessions (213th in college basketball).

