Kansas vs BYU Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Kansas Jayhawks taking on the BYU Cougars.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs BYU Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Kansas: (-335) | BYU: (+265)

Kansas: (-335) | BYU: (+265) Spread: Kansas: -8.5 (-110) | BYU: +8.5 (-110)

Kansas: -8.5 (-110) | BYU: +8.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Kansas vs BYU Betting Trends

Kansas has posted one win against the spread this year.

Kansas has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this year.

Kansas has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.

BYU is unbeaten against the spread this year.

BYU has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

BYU and its opponent have yet to finish under the total this season.

Kansas vs BYU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jayhawks win (74.8%)

Kansas vs BYU Point Spread

Kansas is favored by 8.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. BYU, the underdog, is -110.

Kansas vs BYU Over/Under

Kansas versus BYU on September 23 has an over/under of 56.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Kansas vs BYU Moneyline

Kansas is the favorite, -335 on the moneyline, while BYU is a +265 underdog.

Kansas vs. BYU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Kansas 37.7 43 21.3 55 58.2 2 3 BYU 31 69 15.7 28 48.5 1 3

Bet $5 on Jayhawks vs. Cougars and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Kansas vs. BYU analysis on FanDuel Research.