2025 Kansas State Football Odds and Schedule

The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats start their 2025 season with a matchup against Iowa State on Aug. 23. Find the rest of the Wildcats' college football schedule below.

Kansas State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Iowa State Aug. 23 - Wildcats (-3.5) 49.5 1 North Dakota Aug. 30 - - - 2 Army Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Arizona Sept. 12 - - - 5 UCF Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Baylor Oct. 4 - - - 7 TCU Oct. 11 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Kansas State 2025 Schedule Insights

Kansas State will have the 48th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (79).

The Wildcats are facing the 56th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

Kansas State is playing the 20th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year).

The Wildcats will go toe-to-toe with six teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

In 2025, Kansas State will face six teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Kansas State Betting Insights (2024)

Kansas State compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Wildcats games.

Kansas State won eight of the 11 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (72.7%).

