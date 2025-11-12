Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Kansas State Wildcats will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in college football action on Saturday.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas State: (-1493) | Oklahoma State: (+870)

Kansas State: (-1493) | Oklahoma State: (+870) Spread: Kansas State: -19.5 (-115) | Oklahoma State: +19.5 (-105)

Kansas State: -19.5 (-115) | Oklahoma State: +19.5 (-105) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Kansas State has covered the spread four times in nine games.

Kansas State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites this year.

This season, six of Kansas State's nine games have hit the over.

Oklahoma State has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As a 19.5-point underdog or more, Oklahoma State has two wins ATS (2-4).

Oklahoma State has played nine games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (94.1%)

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Kansas State is favored by 19.5 points versus Oklahoma State. Kansas State is -115 to cover the spread, while Oklahoma State is -105.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for Kansas State-Oklahoma State on Nov. 15, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

Kansas State is the favorite, -1493 on the moneyline, while Oklahoma State is a +870 underdog.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kansas State 29.8 63 27.7 83 53.6 9 Oklahoma State 15.2 132 38.8 135 55.3 9

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

