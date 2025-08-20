2025 Kansas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Kansas Jayhawks' schedule for the approaching 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 23 with a matchup against Fresno State. Below, you can find the rest of the Jayhawks' college football schedule.

Kansas 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Fresno State Aug. 23 - Jayhawks (-12.5) 50.5 1 Wagner Aug. 29 - - - 2 @ Missouri Sept. 6 - Tigers (-6.5) 51.5 4 West Virginia Sept. 20 - - - 5 Cincinnati Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ UCF Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Texas Tech Oct. 11 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Kansas 2025 Schedule Insights

Kansas is playing the 24th-easiest schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total from last season).

According to their opponents' projected win total this year (63), the Jayhawks have the 18th-easiest schedule in college football.

Kansas will face the 63rd-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year (53).

The Jayhawks have six teams that made a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

Kansas has six games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2024, including two teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last season.

Kansas Betting Insights (2024)

Kansas won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, seven Jayhawks games went over the point total.

Kansas went 1-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 20% of those games).

