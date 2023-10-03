Kadarius Toney Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), WR Kadarius Toney and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (233.5 yards conceded per game).

Is Toney a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Vikings? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Toney vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.19

4.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 26.49

26.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Toney Fantasy Performance

With 5.9 fantasy points this season (1.5 per game), Toney is the 116th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 274th among all players.

In his last three games, Toney has posted 5.9 fantasy points (2.0 per game), as he's converted eight targets into eight catches for 56 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Toney's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he came through with five catches and 35 receiving yards (3.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Kadarius Toney's game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted just -0.1 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for -1 yards on the day.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed a TD catch by six players this season.

Minnesota has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

