Kadarius Toney Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings
In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), WR Kadarius Toney and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (233.5 yards conceded per game).
Is Toney a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Vikings? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.
Toney vs. Vikings Game Info
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 4.19
- Projected Receiving Yards: 26.49
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18
Projections provided by numberFire
Toney Fantasy Performance
- With 5.9 fantasy points this season (1.5 per game), Toney is the 116th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 274th among all players.
- In his last three games, Toney has posted 5.9 fantasy points (2.0 per game), as he's converted eight targets into eight catches for 56 yards and zero TDs.
- The highlight of Toney's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he came through with five catches and 35 receiving yards (3.8 fantasy points).
- From a fantasy perspective, Kadarius Toney's game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted just -0.1 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for -1 yards on the day.
Vikings Defensive Performance
- Minnesota has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.
- The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.
- Minnesota has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.
- The Vikings have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.
- Minnesota has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.
- The Vikings have allowed a TD catch by six players this season.
- Minnesota has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.
- The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.
- A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus Minnesota this season.
- The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.
