Kadarius Toney Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

In Week 4 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), wide receiver Kadarius Toney and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the New York Jets, who have the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (222 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Toney, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Jets.

Toney vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.29

3.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.43

22.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Toney Fantasy Performance

With 3.7 fantasy points in 2023 (1.2 per game), Toney is the 117th-ranked player at the WR position and 280th among all players.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Toney reeled in one ball on one target for -1 yards, good for -0.1 fantasy points.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Jets have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

New York has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Jets have allowed a TD catch by four players this season.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed a rushing touchdown to an opposing player this year.

