Kadarius Toney Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Kadarius Toney and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Jacksonville Jaguars -- whose passing defense was ranked 28th in the NFL last season (238.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Toney vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.20

4.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.80

25.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Toney 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 41.3 fantasy points (4.6 per game) in 2022, Toney ranked 252nd in the league and 102nd at his position.

Toney accumulated one yard receiving, on one catch (five targets), with zero touchdowns and 0.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

Toney picked up 15.0 fantasy points -- four receptions, 57 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his second-best performance last season, Toney picked up 10.4 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 18 yards -- in Week 18 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville surrendered more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last year.

The Jaguars allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Jacksonville allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Jaguars last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Jacksonville last season, four players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Jaguars last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Jacksonville allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Jaguars yielded more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.

On the ground, Jacksonville allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

One player ran for multiple scores in a game against the Jaguars last year.

