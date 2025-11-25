Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints will face the Miami Dolphins and their 12th-ranked passing defense (207.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Johnson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Dolphins? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Juwan Johnson Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.32

46.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

With 69.7 fantasy points in 2025 (6.3 per game), Johnson is the 10th-ranked player at the TE position and 141st among all players.

In his last three games, Johnson has reeled in 13 balls (on 15 targets) for 169 yards and two touchdowns, good for 28.9 fantasy points (9.6 per game).

Johnson has been targeted 30 times, with 23 receptions for 301 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 42.1 fantasy points (8.4 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Johnson's fantasy season was a Week 10 performance against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he put up 15.2 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 4 receptions, 92 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Juwan Johnson delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (-0.5 points) in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, hauling in two balls for 15 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Miami has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Dolphins have given up three or more passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this year.

A total of 17 players have caught a TD pass against the Dolphins this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this season.

