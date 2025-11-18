Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints will meet the Atlanta Falcons and their sixth-ranked passing defense (188.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Johnson's next game versus the Falcons, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Johnson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Juwan Johnson Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.71

41.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

With 65.1 fantasy points in 2025 (6.5 per game), Johnson is the 12th-ranked player at the TE position and 142nd among all players.

In his last three games, Johnson has posted 29.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game), as he's turned 16 targets into 12 catches for 176 yards and two TDs.

Johnson has been targeted 25 times, with 19 receptions for 270 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 37.0 fantasy points (7.4 per game) during that period.

The peak of Johnson's fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, when he posted 15.2 fantasy points with four receptions (on four targets) for 92 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Juwan Johnson had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, when he tallied just -0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed only two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown catch by 15 players this season.

Only two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this year.

Atlanta has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Falcons have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.