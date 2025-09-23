Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 26th-ranked pass defense (246.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Is Jefferson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Steelers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Justin Jefferson Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.91

72.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

Jefferson is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (88th overall), tallying 26.4 total fantasy points (8.8 per game).

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jefferson reeled in five balls on seven targets for 75 yards, good for 7.5 fantasy points.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Steelers have allowed a touchdown reception by four players this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

