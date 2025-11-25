Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson will be up against the 14th-ranked passing defense of the Seattle Seahawks (210.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Jefferson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Seahawks? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Justin Jefferson Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.94

71.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

With 91.9 fantasy points this season (8.4 per game), Jefferson is the 19th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 87th among all players.

In his last three games, Jefferson has grabbed 13 balls (on 27 targets) for 146 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 14.6 fantasy points (4.9 per game).

Jefferson has produced 32.7 fantasy points (6.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 26 passes on 47 targets for 267 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Jefferson's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, when he racked up 12.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Jefferson had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he posted just 3.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Seahawks Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Seahawks this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

