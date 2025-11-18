Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Green Bay Packers and their 10th-ranked pass defense (195.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Jefferson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Justin Jefferson Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.85

74.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Jefferson is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (83rd overall), with 87.1 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

During his last three games Jefferson has been targeted 30 times, with 15 receptions for 145 yards and one TD, leading to 20.5 fantasy points (6.8 per game) during that stretch.

Jefferson has been targeted 51 times, with 27 receptions for 298 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 35.8 fantasy points (7.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Jefferson's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 12.6 fantasy points. He also had 10 receptions (on 11 targets) for 126 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Jefferson had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he posted just 3.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Green Bay this season.

Just one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed just one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Green Bay has allowed two or more receiving TDs to only two players this year.

The Packers have allowed just one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Green Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

Just two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Packers this season.

