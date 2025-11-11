Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Chicago Bears and their 26th-ranked pass defense (240.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Jefferson's next game versus the Bears, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Justin Jefferson Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 81.47

81.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.61

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jefferson is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player (80th overall), tallying 81.0 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

In his last three games, Jefferson has compiled 158 yards and one score on 17 catches (32 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 21.8 fantasy points (7.3 per game) during that period.

Jefferson has accumulated 42.0 total fantasy points (8.4 per game) in his last five games, catching 29 balls (on 53 targets) for 360 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Jefferson's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, when he piled up 12.6 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in 10 balls (on 11 targets) for 126 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson's matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens last week was his worst of the season, as he posted just 3.7 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 37 yards on the day.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Chicago has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Bears have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

