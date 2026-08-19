Justin Jefferson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson was 30th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 117.5. Going into 2026, he is the sixth-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.
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Justin Jefferson Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Jefferson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|95.6
|127
|30
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|147.5
|62
|10
Justin Jefferson 2025 Game-by-Game
Jefferson picked up 12.6 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 126 yards -- in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|10.8
|7
|4
|44
|1
|Week 2
|Falcons
|8.1
|6
|3
|81
|0
|Week 3
|Bengals
|7.5
|7
|5
|75
|0
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|12.6
|11
|10
|126
|0
|Week 5
|@Browns
|12.3
|11
|7
|123
|0
|Week 7
|Eagles
|7.9
|10
|5
|79
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|7.4
|11
|7
|74
|0
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Justin Jefferson vs. Other Vikings Receivers
The Vikings, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time. Here's a look at how Jefferson's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Justin Jefferson
|141
|84
|1048
|2
|17
|Jauan Jennings
|90
|55
|643
|9
|19
|Jordan Addison
|79
|42
|610
|3
|13
|T.J. Hockenson
|66
|51
|438
|3
|11
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