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Justin Jefferson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Justin Jefferson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson was 30th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 117.5. Going into 2026, he is the sixth-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

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Justin Jefferson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Jefferson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points95.612730
2026 Projected Fantasy Points147.56210

Justin Jefferson 2025 Game-by-Game

Jefferson picked up 12.6 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 126 yards -- in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bears10.874441
Week 2Falcons8.163810
Week 3Bengals7.575750
Week 4@Steelers12.611101260
Week 5@Browns12.31171230
Week 7Eagles7.9105790
Week 8@Chargers7.4117740

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Justin Jefferson vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time. Here's a look at how Jefferson's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Justin Jefferson141841048217
Jauan Jennings9055643919
Jordan Addison7942610313
T.J. Hockenson6651438311

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Want more data and analysis on Justin Jefferson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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