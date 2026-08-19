Justin Jefferson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson was 30th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 117.5. Going into 2026, he is the sixth-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

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Justin Jefferson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Jefferson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 95.6 127 30 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 147.5 62 10

Justin Jefferson 2025 Game-by-Game

Jefferson picked up 12.6 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 126 yards -- in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 10.8 7 4 44 1 Week 2 Falcons 8.1 6 3 81 0 Week 3 Bengals 7.5 7 5 75 0 Week 4 @Steelers 12.6 11 10 126 0 Week 5 @Browns 12.3 11 7 123 0 Week 7 Eagles 7.9 10 5 79 0 Week 8 @Chargers 7.4 11 7 74 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Justin Jefferson vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time. Here's a look at how Jefferson's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Justin Jefferson 141 84 1048 2 17 Jauan Jennings 90 55 643 9 19 Jordan Addison 79 42 610 3 13 T.J. Hockenson 66 51 438 3 11

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