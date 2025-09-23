Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet the New York Giants, who have the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league (252.0 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Herbert worth a look for his next game versus the Giants? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Justin Herbert Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.9

18.9 Projected Passing Yards: 241.92

241.92 Projected Passing TDs: 1.57

1.57 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.94

25.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

Herbert is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (seventh overall), tallying 61.3 total fantasy points (20.4 per game).

Last week against the Denver Broncos, Herbert connected on 59.6% of his passes for 300 yards, with one touchdown and one interception with six rushing yards on the ground, good for 14.6 fantasy points.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

New York has allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Four players have caught a TD pass versus the Giants this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus New York this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Giants this season.

New York has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

The Giants have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

