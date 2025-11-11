Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 28th-ranked passing defense in the league (252.9 yards conceded per game).

Is Herbert a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Justin Herbert Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.3

19.3 Projected Passing Yards: 250.19

250.19 Projected Passing TDs: 1.66

1.66 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.16

24.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

Herbert has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 202.8 fantasy points (20.3 per game) rank him fourth at the QB position and fifth overall.

Through his last three games, Herbert has completed 57-of-87 passes for 697 yards, with six passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 67.7 total fantasy points (22.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 138 rushing yards on 21 attempts with one TD.

Herbert has accumulated 1,381 passing yards (123-of-180) with 11 TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 114.4 fantasy points (22.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 171 yards rushing on 28 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Herbert's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, as he put up 27.9 fantasy points by passing for 420 yards and three passing touchdowns with two picks. As a runner, he contributed 31 rushing yards on six carries (5.2 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Herbert had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the New York Giants, when he posted 12.5 fantasy points -- 23-of-41 (56.1%), 203 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 1 carry, 24 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Jacksonville this year.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has given up two or more receiving TDs to two players this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Jaguars this year.

