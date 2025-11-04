Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

In Week 10 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), QB Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the league (278.3 yards allowed per game).

Is Herbert a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Steelers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Justin Herbert Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 Projected Passing Yards: 257.47

257.47 Projected Passing TDs: 1.70

1.70 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.86

16.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Herbert Fantasy Performance

Herbert has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking third with 20.9 fantasy points per game (188.1 total points). He is fourth in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Herbert has amassed 80.9 fantasy points (27.0 per game), completing 74-of-109 passes for 897 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's added 150 rushing yards on 22 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Herbert has piled up 1,327 passing yards (125-of-176) with 11 TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 114.3 fantasy points (22.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 212 yards rushing on 27 carries with one touchdown.

The peak of Herbert's fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, when he collected 27.9 fantasy points with 31 rushing yards on six carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Herbert disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Giants in Week 4, when he mustered only 12.5 fantasy points -- 23-of-41 (56.1%), 203 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 1 carry, 24 yards. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Steelers have allowed a TD catch by 12 players this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

