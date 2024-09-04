Justin Herbert Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Las Vegas Raiders -- whose passing defense was ranked 12th in the NFL last year (212.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Herbert vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.70

16.70 Projected Passing Yards: 240.42

240.42 Projected Passing TDs: 1.39

1.39 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.65

20.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 233.2 fantasy points (17.9 per game) in 2023, Herbert ranked 21st in the league and 17th at his position.

In Week 3 last season versus the Minnesota Vikings, Herbert posted a season-best 29.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: 40-of-47 (85.1%), 405 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-best game of the season -- Week 10 versus the Detroit Lions -- Herbert finished with 28.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-40 (67.5%), 323 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.

Herbert picked up 1.8 fantasy points -- 9-of-17 (52.9%), 96 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos, in his worst game of the year.

In Week 9 versus the New York Jets, Herbert put up his second-worst fantasy total of the year, 7.1 points, via this stat line: 16-of-30 (53.3%), 136 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Against Las Vegas last season, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Raiders last season.

Through the air last season, Las Vegas allowed two or more touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

Last year, the Raiders allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Las Vegas gave up over 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

Against the Raiders last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Las Vegas didn't surrender more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

In the run game, two players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Raiders last season.

In terms of run defense, Las Vegas allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

In the running game, the Raiders allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

