Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will be up against the team with last season's 18th-ranked pass defense, the Kansas City Chiefs (218.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

Daily fantasy players, is Herbert worth considering for his next matchup against the Chiefs? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Justin Herbert Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 Projected Passing Yards: 231.89

231.89 Projected Passing TDs: 1.41

1.41 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.81

18.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Herbert was 11th at his position (and 14th overall) in fantasy points, with 285.6 (16.8 per game).

Herbert picked up 28.0 fantasy points -- 28-of-36 (77.8%), 346 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 42 yards -- in his best game last season (Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders).

In Week 17 against the New England Patriots, Herbert recorded 24.4 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the year), with this stat line: 26-of-38 (68.4%), 281 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.

Herbert ended up with 5.7 fantasy points -- 14-of-32 (43.8%), 242 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 1 versus the Houston Texans.

In Week 13 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Herbert put up his second-worst fantasy total of the year, 8.0 points, via this stat line: 16-of-23 (69.6%), 147 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Against Kansas City last year, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Chiefs allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Kansas City allowed two or more touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

Versus the Chiefs last year, just one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Kansas City allowed only three players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Chiefs allowed 22 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Kansas City allowed only two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Chiefs allowed only one player to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Kansas City allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

The Chiefs gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.