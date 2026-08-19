Justin Herbert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert was 10th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 286.8. Heading into 2026, he is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
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Justin Herbert Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|241.5
|14
|11
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|271.4
|12
|12
Justin Herbert 2025 Game-by-Game
Herbert accumulated 30.2 fantasy points -- 23-of-29 (79.3%), 300 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 42 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season (Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys). View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|27.9
|25-for-34
|318
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|18.8
|19-for-27
|242
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|14.6
|28-for-47
|300
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|12.5
|23-for-41
|203
|1
|2
|0
|Week 5
|Commanders
|14.6
|22-for-29
|166
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|18.8
|29-for-38
|264
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|27.9
|37-for-55
|420
|3
|2
|0
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Justin Herbert and the Chargers Receiving Corps
Last year Herbert collected 3,727 passing yards (232.9 yards per game) while going 340-for-512 (66.4% completion percentage) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Herbert's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Ladd McConkey
|106
|66
|789
|6
|14
|Quentin Johnston
|85
|51
|735
|8
|15
|Oronde Gadsden II
|69
|49
|664
|3
|14
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