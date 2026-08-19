Justin Herbert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert was 10th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 286.8. Heading into 2026, he is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Justin Herbert Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 241.5 14 11 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 271.4 12 12

Justin Herbert 2025 Game-by-Game

Herbert accumulated 30.2 fantasy points -- 23-of-29 (79.3%), 300 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 42 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season (Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys). View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Chiefs 27.9 25-for-34 318 3 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 18.8 19-for-27 242 2 0 0 Week 3 Broncos 14.6 28-for-47 300 1 1 0 Week 4 @Giants 12.5 23-for-41 203 1 2 0 Week 5 Commanders 14.6 22-for-29 166 1 1 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 18.8 29-for-38 264 2 0 0 Week 7 Colts 27.9 37-for-55 420 3 2 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Justin Herbert and the Chargers Receiving Corps

Last year Herbert collected 3,727 passing yards (232.9 yards per game) while going 340-for-512 (66.4% completion percentage) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Herbert's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ladd McConkey 106 66 789 6 14 Quentin Johnston 85 51 735 8 15 Oronde Gadsden II 69 49 664 3 14

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