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Justin Herbert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Justin Herbert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert was 10th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 286.8. Heading into 2026, he is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Justin Herbert Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points241.51411
2026 Projected Fantasy Points271.41212

Justin Herbert 2025 Game-by-Game

Herbert accumulated 30.2 fantasy points -- 23-of-29 (79.3%), 300 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 42 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season (Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys). View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Chiefs27.925-for-34318300
Week 2@Raiders18.819-for-27242200
Week 3Broncos14.628-for-47300110
Week 4@Giants12.523-for-41203120
Week 5Commanders14.622-for-29166110
Week 6@Dolphins18.829-for-38264200
Week 7Colts27.937-for-55420320

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Justin Herbert and the Chargers Receiving Corps

Last year Herbert collected 3,727 passing yards (232.9 yards per game) while going 340-for-512 (66.4% completion percentage) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Herbert's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Ladd McConkey10666789614
Quentin Johnston8551735815
Oronde Gadsden II6949664314

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Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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