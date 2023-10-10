Justin Fields Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will meet the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the league (240 yards allowed per game).

Fields vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.39

18.39 Projected Passing Yards: 194.41

194.41 Projected Passing TDs: 1.30

1.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.94

51.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields Fantasy Performance

Fields has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 100.8 fantasy points (20.2 per game) rank him fifth at the QB position and sixth overall.

In his last three games, Fields has compiled 71.6 fantasy points (23.9 per game), connecting on 54-of-86 throws for 716 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 129 rushing yards on 26 carries.

The peak of Fields' fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders last week, when he tallied 33.0 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Fields' game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted 10.7 fantasy points. He passed for 99 yards and one touchdown, and threw one pick on the day.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this year.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

