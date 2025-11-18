Justin Fields Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Quarterback Justin Fields has a matchup against the 24th-ranked passing defense in the league (232.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, when his New York Jets play the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Fields' next game against the Ravens, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Justin Fields Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Passing Yards: 183.60

183.60 Projected Passing TDs: 0.83

0.83 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.23

41.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields Fantasy Performance

With 142.6 fantasy points this season (15.8 per game), Fields is the 18th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 27th among all players.

In his last three games, Fields has put up 47.2 fantasy points (15.7 per game), connecting on 42-of-69 throws for 414 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 126 rushing yards on 29 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Fields has completed 57-of-98 passes for 505 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception, in his last five games, resulting in 56.1 total fantasy points (11.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 179 rushing yards on 40 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Fields' fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, when he compiled 29.5 fantasy points with 48 rushing yards and two TDs on 12 carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Fields had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, when he posted 4.0 fantasy points -- 3-of-11 (27.3%), 27 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 49 yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

Only two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Ravens have given up a touchdown reception by 14 players this year.

Baltimore has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed just one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Ravens have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

