Justin Fields Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

New York Jets QB Justin Fields will take on the 21st-ranked passing defense of the New England Patriots (227 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Thinking about Fields for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Justin Fields Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at New England Patriots

New York Jets at New England Patriots Game Date: November 13, 2025

November 13, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Passing Yards: 186.15

186.15 Projected Passing TDs: 0.87

0.87 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.78

41.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields Fantasy Performance

With 123.3 fantasy points in 2025 (15.4 per game), Fields is the 22nd-ranked player at the QB position and 33rd among all players.

In his last three games, Fields has put up 31.9 fantasy points (10.6 per game), completing 33-of-55 throws for 344 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 81 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Fields has compiled 672 passing yards (74-of-118) with four TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 62.7 fantasy points (12.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 138 yards rushing on 36 carries.

The high point of Fields' fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game where he went off for 218 passing yards and one touchdown with zero picks (for 29.5 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 48 rushing yards on 12 attempts (4.0 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Fields' matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he posted 4.0 fantasy points. He threw for 27 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New England this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Patriots have given up three or more passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this season.

New England has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Patriots have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

New England has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to only two players this season.

The Patriots have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

New England has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

