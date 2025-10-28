Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers will play the Carolina Panthers, who have the 16th-ranked run defense in the league (111.6 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Jacobs worth considering for his upcoming game against the Panthers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Josh Jacobs Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.10

74.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.86

0.86 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.46

17.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

With 117.8 fantasy points in 2025 (16.8 per game), Jacobs is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position and 19th overall.

In his last three games, Jacobs has put up 55.3 fantasy points (18.4 per game), rushing for 181 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 44 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 72 yards on nine grabs (nine targets) as a pass-catcher.

Jacobs has delivered 90.4 total fantasy points (18.1 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 82 times for 297 yards and seven scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 187 yards on 18 receptions (22 targets).

The highlight of Jacobs' fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he caught four balls on four targets for 71 yards, good for 27.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Jacobs had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, when he tallied just 7.4 fantasy points (16 carries, 30 yards; 5 receptions, 44 yards).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Panthers have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this season.

The Panthers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

