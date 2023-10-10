Josh Jacobs Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

In Week 6 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), running back Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the New England Patriots, who have the 16th-ranked run defense in the league (108 yards conceded per game).

Is Jacobs a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Patriots? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Jacobs vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.16

14.16 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.21

81.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.55

0.55 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.38

22.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Jacobs is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player (51st overall), posting 54.8 total fantasy points (11.0 per game).

In his last three games, Jacobs has put up 42.8 fantasy points (14.3 per game), running for 189 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 54 carries. He has also contributed 119 yards on 16 catches (21 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Jacobs' fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he put up 19.9 fantasy points (17 carries, 58 yards, 1 TD; 8 receptions, 81 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Jacobs delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (4.9 points) in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, running for -2 yards on nine carries with five catches for 51 yards.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England is yet to allow someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against New England this year.

The Patriots have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

New England's defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Five players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Patriots this season.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Patriots this season.

