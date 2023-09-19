Josh Jacobs Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Running back Josh Jacobs has a matchup against the 32nd-ranked rushing defense in the league (193 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

With Jacobs' next game versus the Steelers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Jacobs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jacobs vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.45

13.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.47

76.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.87

18.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs is currently the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position (131st overall), putting up 12.0 total fantasy points (6.0 per game).

Through two games this year, Jacobs has put up 12.0 fantasy points, rushing for 46 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 28 carries. He has also contributed 74 yards on seven catches (nine targets) as a receiver.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Jacobs carried nine times for -2 yards (-0.2 yards per carry) with five catches (on six targets) for 51 yards as a receiver, good for 4.9 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Steelers Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus Pittsburgh this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more TDs in a game versus the Steelers this season.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed a TD catch by two players this season.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Steelers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.