Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers will face the Cleveland Browns, who have the top-ranked run defense in the NFL (45.5 yards conceded per game).

Josh Jacobs Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 83.61

83.61 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.90

0.90 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.81

13.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

With 27.4 fantasy points in 2025 (13.7 per game), Jacobs is the 11th-ranked player at the RB position and 43rd among all players.

In two games this year, Jacobs has generated 27.4 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 150 yards and scored two touchdowns on 42 carries.

Last week against the Washington Commanders, Jacobs produced 14.4 fantasy points, toting the ball 23 times for 84 yards (3.7 yards per carry).

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not let a player put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Browns have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

The Browns have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

