Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Minnesota Vikings and their 22nd-ranked run defense (123.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Jacobs' next game against the Vikings, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Josh Jacobs Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.14

54.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.14

14.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs has put up 201.1 fantasy points in 2025 (13.4 per game), which ranks him 11th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 32 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Jacobs has 24.3 total fantasy points (8.1 per game), carrying the ball 28 times for 112 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 31 yards on five catches (six targets) with one TD.

Jacobs has generated 48.6 fantasy points (9.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 281 yards with two touchdowns on 65 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 45 yards on eight grabs (nine targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Jacobs' fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he posted 27.7 fantasy points (22 carries, 86 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 71 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Jacobs stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Baltimore Ravens, rushing four times for three yards, with one reception for zero yards as a receiver (0.3 fantasy points).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed only one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Vikings have allowed only two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this season.

A total of 14 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings this year.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Minnesota this year.

Four players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just two players this season.

