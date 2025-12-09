Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs will take on the second-ranked tun defense of the Denver Broncos (89 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Jacobs, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Broncos.

Thinking about playing Jacobs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Josh Jacobs Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.63

70.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.71

0.71 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.88

18.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs has compiled 176.8 fantasy points in 2025 (14.7 per game), which ranks him ninth at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 25 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Jacobs has delivered 28.3 total fantasy points (9.4 per game), rushing the ball 44 times for 209 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 14 yards on three receptions (four targets).

Jacobs has delivered 59.0 total fantasy points (11.8 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 82 times for 370 yards and three scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 60 yards on 12 receptions (15 targets).

The high point of Jacobs' fantasy campaign was a Week 4 outburst versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 27.7 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 86 rushing yards on 22 attempts (3.9 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Jacobs had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the New York Giants, when he posted just 4.0 fantasy points (7 carries, 40 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has given up over 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Denver has allowed only two players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.