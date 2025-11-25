Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs will take on the 11th-ranked tun defense of the Detroit Lions (101.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Is Jacobs a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Lions? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Josh Jacobs Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.88

63.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.63

0.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.59

25.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 25th overall, as he has put up 152.5 total fantasy points (15.3 per game).

During his last three games, Jacobs has delivered 34.7 total fantasy points (11.6 per game), rushing the ball 45 times for 201 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 46 yards on nine receptions (12 targets).

Jacobs has put up 63.0 fantasy points (12.6 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 289 yards with five touchdowns on 71 carries. He has also contributed 61 yards on 13 catches (16 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Jacobs' fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 27.7 fantasy points. He also had 86 rushing yards on 22 attempts (3.9 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Jacobs had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the New York Giants, when he put up just 4.0 fantasy points (7 carries, 40 yards).

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed at least two TD passes to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Lions have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

Detroit has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Lions this year.

