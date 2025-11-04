Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Running back Josh Jacobs has a matchup against the 19th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (120.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, when his Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Jacobs worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Eagles?

Josh Jacobs Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 10, 2025

November 10, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.02

69.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.67

0.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.61

24.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 133.8 fantasy points (16.7 per game) rank him fourth at the RB position and 19th overall.

During his last three games, Jacobs has 44.3 total fantasy points (14.8 per game), toting the ball 43 times for 175 yards and four touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 28 yards on eight catches (nine targets).

Jacobs has posted 99.0 fantasy points (19.8 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 354 yards with eight touchdowns on 83 carries. He has also contributed 156 yards on 17 catches (18 targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Jacobs' fantasy season was a Week 4 performance versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he went off for four catches and 71 receiving yards (27.7 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Jacobs disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, when he mustered only 7.4 fantasy points (16 carries, 30 yards; 5 receptions, 44 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed just one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Eagles this season.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Philadelphia this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Eagles have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

