Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will be up against the team with last year's fifth-ranked rushing defense, the Detroit Lions (98.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Jacobs for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Jacobs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Josh Jacobs Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.44

68.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.61

0.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.03

17.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs 2024 Fantasy Performance

Jacobs accumulated 28.6 fantasy points -- 26 carries, 106 yards, 3 TDs -- in Week 12 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which was his best game last season.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 14 against the Detroit Lions -- Jacobs picked up 24.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 18 carries, 66 yards, 3 TDs.

In Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, Jacobs posted a season-low 4.8 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 14 carries, 43 yards.

Jacobs recorded 7.8 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 51 yards; 4 receptions, 27 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Against Detroit last year, five players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Lions allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Detroit allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Lions last year, only two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Detroit gave up over 100 receiving yards to 10 players last season.

Against the Lions last season, 17 players caught a TD pass.

Detroit allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just one player last season.

On the ground, one player picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Lions last season.

On the ground, Detroit allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Lions allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.