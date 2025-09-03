Josh Downs Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Josh Downs and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Miami Dolphins -- whose passing defense was ranked ninth in the league last year (210.7 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Downs a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Dolphins? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Downs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Josh Downs Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.18

38.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Downs 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 130th overall and 38th at his position, Downs picked up 111.5 fantasy points (8.0 per game) in 2024.

Downs picked up 18.2 fantasy points -- four catches, 109 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 versus the Houston Texans, which was his best game last season.

In Week 11 against the New York Jets, Downs picked up 14.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 84 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best showing of the season.

In Week 7 versus the Miami Dolphins, Downs finished with a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, three yards, on three targets.

In his second-worst game of the year, Downs ended up with 2.2 fantasy points -- three receptions, 22 yards, on five targets -- in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami gave up over 300 passing yards to just three QBs last season.

Last season, the Dolphins allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Miami last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Dolphins gave up three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Miami let seven players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Dolphins allowed 20 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Miami allowed only two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Dolphins did not allow more than 100 rushing yards to an opposing player last season.

Against Miami last season, 10 players ran for at least one TD.

Only two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Dolphins last year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Downs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.