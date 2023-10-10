Josh Allen Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be up against the 19th-ranked pass defense of the New York Giants (226.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

With Allen's next game versus the Giants, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Allen vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.96

21.96 Projected Passing Yards: 257.51

257.51 Projected Passing TDs: 2.05

2.05 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.15

30.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is currently the No. 1-ranked player in fantasy football, amassing 118.3 total fantasy points (23.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Allen has generated 85.6 fantasy points (28.5 per game), as he's racked up 897 yards on 68-of-97 passing with seven touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 77 rushing yards on 11 carries with three TDs.

The peak of Allen's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 outburst versus the Miami Dolphins, a game when he came through with 17 rushing yards and one TD on four carries (for 36.5 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Allen delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (nine points) in Week 1 against the New York Jets, passing for 236 yards and one touchdown with three picks.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New York this year.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

New York has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Six players have caught a touchdown pass against the Giants this season.

New York has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

