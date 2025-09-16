Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will meet the Miami Dolphins and their 24th-ranked passing defense (236.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more information on Allen, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming game against the Dolphins.

Thinking about playing Allen this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Josh Allen Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 23.6

23.6 Projected Passing Yards: 233.55

233.55 Projected Passing TDs: 1.74

1.74 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.52

38.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.88

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Allen has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 25.3 fantasy points per game (50.6 total points). Overall, he is third in fantasy points.

Through two games this season, Allen has completed 47-of-71 throws for 542 yards, with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 50.6 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 89 rushing yards on 20 attempts with two TDs.

Last week against the New York Jets, Allen completed 56.0% of his passes for 148 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions with 59 rushing yards on the ground, good for 11.8 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not allowed someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Dolphins this season.

Miami has given up at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Dolphins have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

Miami has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.