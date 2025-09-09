Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play the New York Jets -- whose passing defense was ranked fourth in the NFL last year (192.6 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Allen's next game versus the Jets, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Josh Allen Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 22.5

22.5 Projected Passing Yards: 239.26

239.26 Projected Passing TDs: 1.45

1.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.39

42.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.80

Allen 2024 Fantasy Performance

Allen was among the top fantasy players at his position, with 379.1 points (23.7 per game) -- second at his position, second in the league.

In his one game this year, Allen picked up 38.8 fantasy points. He finished 33-of-46 for 394 yards, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions and has rushed for 30 yards on 14 carries with two TDs.

Allen accumulated 51.9 fantasy points -- 22-of-37 (59.5%), 342 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 82 yards, 3 TDs -- in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last season.

In another good fantasy showing last season, Allen finished with 41.3 points -- 23-of-34 (67.6%), 362 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 68 yards, 2 TDs in Week 15 versus the Detroit Lions.

Allen picked up 7.3 fantasy points -- 16-of-29 (55.2%), 180 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 21 yards -- in Week 4 versus the Baltimore Ravens, in his worst game of the year.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 9.8 -- was in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, when Allen put together this stat line: 13-of-19 (68.4%), 139 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Jets Defensive Performance

Against New York last season, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Jets allowed at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, New York allowed two or more touchdown passes to five opposing QBs.

Against the Jets last year, no opposing QB threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

New York allowed four players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Jets gave up a touchdown reception to 17 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed just one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Jets allowed five players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 19 players last season.

The Jets allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just three players last season.

