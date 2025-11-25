Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 31st-ranked pass defense (258.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Allen's next game versus the Steelers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Josh Allen Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.5

19.5 Projected Passing Yards: 257.00

257.00 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.42

23.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is currently the top-ranked player in fantasy football, piling up 255.4 total fantasy points (23.2 per game).

During his last three games, Allen has piled up 876 passing yards (71-of-104) for five passing TDs with five picks, leading to 70.1 fantasy points (23.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 91 yards rushing on 15 carries with three touchdowns.

Allen has amassed 122.1 fantasy points (24.4 per game) in his last five games, completing 106-of-149 throws for 1,312 yards, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 117 rushing yards on 24 carries with seven touchdowns on the ground.

The peak of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, as he put up 42.7 fantasy points by reeling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Allen delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (8.1 points) last week against the Houston Texans, throwing for 253 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed over 300 yards passing to four players this season.

The Steelers have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Steelers this season.

A total of eight players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

Three players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

